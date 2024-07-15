JioCinema should have live-streamed Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding: Anupam Mittal compares it with IPL ratings

J

Livemint
First Published15 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal suggested the broadcast of Anant Ambani-Radhika MErchant wedding on JioCinema.
Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal suggested the broadcast of Anant Ambani-Radhika MErchant wedding on JioCinema.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant: The star-studded wedding extravaganza received worldwide attention as globally popular celebrities and business tycoons like Kim Kardashian, John Cena, Samsung executive chairman Jay Y Lee, etc joined the wedding celebrations. As minute wedding details like Anant Ambani's brooch, to Radhika Merchant's lehenga made headlines over past few days, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal suggested the broadcast of the wedding gala.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi graces Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s wedding

In his recent post on X, Anupam Mittal said Ambanis should have “broadcast ‘The Shaadi’ on Jio Cinema”. Had it happened this way, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding would have “rivalled IPL ratings,” opined Mittal.

Also Read | Anant-Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding: Latest images from ‘lagna function’

“Dulha bhi khud ka, @JioCinema bhi khud ka. Should have broadcast ‘The Shaadi’, would have rivalled IPL ratings,” wrote Anupam Mital on X.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, married his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

Also Read | Is Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal promoting dowry? Here’s the truth

The lavish ceremony was attended by several eminent personalities from across the world and various professions. From sportsmen to pop stars, nearly everyone was there at the wedding ceremony. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremonies concluded with a grand wedding reception on July 14.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Eminent personalities, including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, etc., joined the recently concluded wedding celebrations. The wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant witnessed a convergence of Indian traditions and global celebrity status, with the arrival of several celebrities. Newlywed Radhika Merchant dazzled throughout the festivities with her impeccable style and grace.

For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika chose a striking sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her bespoke couture lehenga featured intricate gold Karchobi work and Banarasi brocade prints, paying homage to Gujarat's rich textile heritage.

Accompanied by heirloom jewellery adorned with gold, diamonds, and emeralds, Radhika's appearance epitomized elegance and cultural richness.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsJioCinema should have live-streamed Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding: Anupam Mittal compares it with IPL ratings

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

386.00
11:44 AM | 15 JUL 2024
8.75 (2.32%)

Tata Steel

167.55
11:44 AM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.15 (-0.68%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
11:44 AM | 15 JUL 2024
0 (0%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.90
11:44 AM | 15 JUL 2024
2 (1.2%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tanla Platforms

1,045.00
11:35 AM | 15 JUL 2024
92.4 (9.7%)

M M T C

97.09
11:35 AM | 15 JUL 2024
8.48 (9.57%)

Route Mobile

1,925.80
11:35 AM | 15 JUL 2024
153.45 (8.66%)

HBL Power Systems

610.00
11:35 AM | 15 JUL 2024
37.8 (6.61%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue