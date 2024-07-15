Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant: The star-studded wedding extravaganza received worldwide attention as globally popular celebrities and business tycoons like Kim Kardashian, John Cena, Samsung executive chairman Jay Y Lee, etc joined the wedding celebrations. As minute wedding details like Anant Ambani's brooch, to Radhika Merchant's lehenga made headlines over past few days, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal suggested the broadcast of the wedding gala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his recent post on X, Anupam Mittal said Ambanis should have "broadcast 'The Shaadi' on Jio Cinema". Had it happened this way, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding would have "rivalled IPL ratings," opined Mittal.

"Dulha bhi khud ka, @JioCinema bhi khud ka. Should have broadcast 'The Shaadi', would have rivalled IPL ratings," wrote Anupam Mital on X.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, married his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

The lavish ceremony was attended by several eminent personalities from across the world and various professions. From sportsmen to pop stars, nearly everyone was there at the wedding ceremony. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremonies concluded with a grand wedding reception on July 14.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding Eminent personalities, including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, etc., joined the recently concluded wedding celebrations. The wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant witnessed a convergence of Indian traditions and global celebrity status, with the arrival of several celebrities. Newlywed Radhika Merchant dazzled throughout the festivities with her impeccable style and grace.

For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika chose a striking sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her bespoke couture lehenga featured intricate gold Karchobi work and Banarasi brocade prints, paying homage to Gujarat's rich textile heritage.

Accompanied by heirloom jewellery adorned with gold, diamonds, and emeralds, Radhika's appearance epitomized elegance and cultural richness.

