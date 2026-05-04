J&K CM Omar Abdullah shares cryptic post as counting underway in Assembly elections, sparking online buzz | See post

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday shared a cryptic post on his X account, sparking social media buzz and debate.
Earlier today, Abdullah wrote, "Bloody hell", which was accompanied by shocking emoticons.
His remarks come as vote counting is underway in four states and one Union Territory.
The vote counting for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal commenced at 8 am today. As per early trends, the BJP is leading in Assam and making significant gains in West Bengal, where it is attempting a major power shift.
Soon after Abdullah posted on X, the post amassed over 1.1 million views, with many users jumping in quickly with their speculations. Several users questioned whether the BJP had won the Assembly elections.
Another user wrote, "Next up is J&K, be prepared! BJP in Kashmir is strategically very, very, very crucial!"
A third user accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of being controlled by the BJP and wrote, "Today, the ECI is under the control of the BJP; the BJP can ensure the victory of whomever it chooses and the defeat of whomever it wishes."
Several users backed the BJP and its current lead in West Bengal, which is a surprise for many. Additionally, they also warned Abdullah to be prepared for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to win an upcoming election in the highly volatile Jammu and Kashmir.
In yet another post, Abdullah wrote that he is watching the “unfolding political earthquake in West Bengal & Tamil Nadu. The aftershocks of these results will be felt far & wide for a long time, probably all the way up to 2029.”
As per the latest data from the ECI at 2:00 pm, the BJP is leading on 193 seats in West Bengal, while the TMC is leading on 94 seats.
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is leading on the Bhabanipur seat with a margin of 12,131 votes and is ahead of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. The party overall is trailing and performing poorly. BJP's Ratna Debnath, a first-time contender and the mother of the RG Kar rape victim, is leading in Panihati with over 10,000 votes.
In Assam, the BJP is maintaining its lead on 79 seats, with Congress trailing far behind, leading on 25 seats so far.
In Tamil Nadu, actor-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar's party, the TVK, making its poll debut, is leading in 110 seats, delivering a huge shock to the ruling DMK, which is leading in 48 seats and is in third position.
Vijay is in the lead position in Tamil Nadu, upsetting poll calculations and taking everyone by surprise. The win also breaks the duopoly of Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK, in the state.
In Kerala, as the exit polls predicted, Congress is leading on 55 seats.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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