J&K CM Omar Abdullah shares cryptic post as counting underway in Assembly elections, sparking online buzz | See post

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday shared a cryptic post on his X account, sparking social media buzz and debate.

Earlier today, Abdullah wrote, "Bloody hell", which was accompanied by shocking emoticons.

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His remarks come as vote counting is underway in four states and one Union Territory.

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The vote counting for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal commenced at 8 am today. As per early trends, the BJP is leading in Assam and making significant gains in West Bengal, where it is attempting a major power shift.

Omar Abdullah's cryptic post sparks online buzz Soon after Abdullah posted on X, the post amassed over 1.1 million views, with many users jumping in quickly with their speculations. Several users questioned whether the BJP had won the Assembly elections.

Another user wrote, "Next up is J&K, be prepared! BJP in Kashmir is strategically very, very, very crucial!"

A third user accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of being controlled by the BJP and wrote, "Today, the ECI is under the control of the BJP; the BJP can ensure the victory of whomever it chooses and the defeat of whomever it wishes."

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Several users backed the BJP and its current lead in West Bengal, which is a surprise for many. Additionally, they also warned Abdullah to be prepared for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to win an upcoming election in the highly volatile Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah on Assembly elections In yet another post, Abdullah wrote that he is watching the “unfolding political earthquake in West Bengal & Tamil Nadu. The aftershocks of these results will be felt far & wide for a long time, probably all the way up to 2029.”

Counting of votes is underway As per the latest data from the ECI at 2:00 pm, the BJP is leading on 193 seats in West Bengal, while the TMC is leading on 94 seats.

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TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is leading on the Bhabanipur seat with a margin of 12,131 votes and is ahead of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. The party overall is trailing and performing poorly. BJP's Ratna Debnath, a first-time contender and the mother of the RG Kar rape victim, is leading in Panihati with over 10,000 votes.

In Assam, the BJP is maintaining its lead on 79 seats, with Congress trailing far behind, leading on 25 seats so far.

In Tamil Nadu, actor-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar's party, the TVK, making its poll debut, is leading in 110 seats, delivering a huge shock to the ruling DMK, which is leading in 48 seats and is in third position.

Vijay is in the lead position in Tamil Nadu, upsetting poll calculations and taking everyone by surprise. The win also breaks the duopoly of Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK, in the state.

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In Kerala, as the exit polls predicted, Congress is leading on 55 seats.