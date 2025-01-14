JK Rowling criticised the literary community's muted response to sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman, highlighting the contrast to their reactions to Harvey Weinstein. Gaiman faces multiple accusations, including from a former babysitter.

Amid ongoing outrage over the British author Neil Gaiman, who is facing sexual assault allegations, author JK Rowling has highlighted the lack of response from the literary crowd compared to the Harvey Weinstein MeToo case.

Neil Gaiman, the author of The Sandman and Coraline, has been accused of assault, including of Scarlett Pavlovich, who used to babysit Neil Gaiman's child.

"The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who'd never met, yet - as with Weinstein - tell remarkably similar stories," said JK Rowling in a post on X.

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk reacted to JK Rowling's post and said, “Their silence is deafening."

JK Rowling also reacted to a post by American mystery fiction author Daniel Friedman, who said it was hard to believe the wild Marquis de Sade allegations against Gaiman.

"Neil Gaiman is a womanizer who used his fame to get young women to sleep with him, but it's hard to believe the wild Marquis de Sade allegations against him when his texts with the accuser look like this," wrote Friedman in a post.

However, the Harry Potter series author shot back, saying, “And the other accusers?" while sharing a story of another victim who had filed a police report alleging Gaiman raped her.

Gaiman faces fresh allegations following similar accusations reported in New York Magazine's entertainment website Vulture.

The article claimed that Gaiman had been having sexual encounters with younger fans for a long time.

According to the report, Gaiman has written about terror from the point of view of a child. His most recent novel, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, tells the story of a quiet and bookish 7-year-old boy.

While much of it is fantastical, Gaiman has said, “that kid is me," the report said citing various interviews.