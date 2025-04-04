‘Job interview marathon?’ 10-hour, 7-stage process triggers debate online

A blueprint for a job interview is making the rounds on Reddit - for all the right reasons. The roadmap includes multiple lengthy rounds, totaling over 10 hours and 45 minutes an - uncommon practice among companies. The process begins with a 45-minute recruiter phone interview, after which candidates must complete a 30-minute at-home Ruby coding assessment. Upon passing the early rounds, candidates advance to a 60-minute video interview with the hiring manager, which explores their experience, critical thinking, and overall fit for the position.

The true test lies in the final interview loop—a rigorous four-hour process conducted over one to three business days. This stage consists of four distinct 60-minute interviews, each assessing a different facet of the candidate’s skills:

System Design Interview: Evaluates their ability to design and scale complex systems.

Coding Interview: Focuses on problem-solving and algorithmic thinking.

Interaction & Impact Interview: Measures their teamwork skills and contributions to company objectives.

Product & Delivery Interview: Tests their understanding of the company’s product and execution strategies.

Netizens have expressed disappointment over the lengthy interview process. One user quipped, "This role better pay in the millions for that time commitment." Another blasted the process, stating, “If you need this many interviews to decide on an applicant, you're a f*ing dumbass. You at most need two and a very short screening call. That's it.”

Several Redditors shared similar frustrations, criticizing the increasing trend of overly long interview processes.