‘Job market is like Tinder’: Hilarious LinkedIn post sparks debate on employment; social media reacts

A humorous LinkedIn post has started discussions on the job market in India. Here is the post by copywriter Umang Rana.

“My flatmate applies for jobs like he’s ordering momos. He doesn’t read JD. Doesn’t see the company. Doesn’t check salary. He just applies,” says the post.

“He said, ‘Bro, job market is like Tinder. Options kam hain, swipes zyada (Options are few. Rejections are more’,” the LinkedIn post continues.

“Yesterday he got a call asking, ‘Are you comfortable relocating to Uzbekistan?’ He said yes before he even googled the country,” the post adds.

“Man just wants employment. Location is negotiable. Even oxygen is negotiable at this point,” the hilarious post says.

Other LinkedIn users have found it funny and sad at the same time.

“The sad part is it's not even laughable, it's a reality for many,” came from one user.

Another user joked, “This is not a man, this is a walking ‘I agree to all terms and conditions’.”

“Job market: Are you flexible? Him: I am liquid,” came another joke.

“Bro’s in ‘apply now, think later; era,” came another funny reply.

“If oxygen is negotiable, then Delhi is the best option,” quipped another.

One user asked, “Well, what do you expect when the market is full of companies that underpay you and at the same time treat you like animals?”

“I've had managers who expected me to work on weekends even when I had fever. One even expected me to work when my uncle had a heart attack,” the user added.

“Uzbekistan? Could you please share the HR details?” quipped another.

“Real. I am his friend. They rejected me, so I applied for a new job, and now I am shifting to Mars,” came from another.

India’s unemployment rate India’s unemployment rate for people aged 15 and above stayed at 5.2% in October. Rural unemployment dipped from 4.6% to 4.4% while cities saw a slight rise from 6.8% to 7%.

This pattern is linked to the end of the kharif harvest. Farm work has already absorbed a large share of the rural workforce, so fewer people look for jobs.

Women still face higher joblessness although their rate dropped a little from 5.5% to 5.4% due to rural improvement. Male unemployment stayed at 5.1%. A rural decline from 4.7% to 4.6% was cancelled out by a small rise in urban areas.