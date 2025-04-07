‘Not good enough’: Job seeker gets rejected despite passing online test, discovers shocking real reason

A job applicant with a master’s degree in German language and literature shared his frustration after being rejected by a major German company solely because he was not a native German speaker. Despite his qualifications and experience, the applicant was rejected during the HR interview.“Within a minute, she said my German was not good enough, so I didn't stand a chance,” he wrote.

When asked for clarification, the recruiter hesitated before suggesting the applicant apply for roles in his home country or English-speaking teams. After further probing, they admitted only native speakers were deemed proficient enough.

The job mainly required writing technical reports in English and attending German-language meetings, making the strict language requirement especially surprising.

Screengrab from the viral post.

The post struck a chord with others, including one user who shared a similar experience with Russian. “I'm not native, but I lived in Russian-speaking countries for years and have a degree in it. I worked for the UN in Russian-speaking roles and had the certification of language proficiency,” the commenter explained. Despite proving their fluency and passing all language tests, they too were rejected due to a non-native status.

A user added, “Sounds like discrimination on the basis of nationality. She knew what she was doing. You caught her.”