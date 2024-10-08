Job vacancy: Young man gets rejected 5 minutes after interview he thought went well; netizens tell him what didn’t work

A 24-year-old Reddit user called “Dull-Caterpillar3153” shared his experience of facing a quick job rejection after an interview. He had previously worked as a content writer but had to pause work this year to care for their mother, who was injured in an accident. After applying for a temporary role, the interview seemed to go well.

“We share some laughs together, seem to be on the same page about basically everything. I also let them know about my situation and why I’d not been working this year,” he wrote.

However, he was shocked to receive a rejection email “5 minutes after” the interview. The quick rejection was mentally tough, especially after a challenging year.

“I didn’t mind being rejected at all of course but the speed of it was insane,” he added.

The Reddit user sought advice and support from others about the job application process and appreciated the helpful responses.

“Is this something you guys have experienced too? Looking to learn more about the employment process,” the user wrote.

Sharing personal issues Other social media users commented on his post. Some of them tried to understand what might have gone wrong.

“Honestly nobody cares about your personal issues. I hope you get something better soonest,” one user commented.

“Never mention family situations in an interview. It’s not their business and they could (potentially) use it as an excuse to not hire you…If you do need to mention that's why you weren't working, make it 1000% clear that the situation has now fully resolved and you're "Eager to get back to work!"” one user wrote.

Dull-Caterpillar3153 replied that the interviewers asked about what he had been doing that year, so he mentioned his mother's accident to explain why he had not been working. He appreciated the feedback and said he would keep it in mind for next time.