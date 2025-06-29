Job-hopping might ‘backfire’ for Gen Z, warns ACT CEO Janet Godwin who spent 35 years at the same company. Here’s why

Switching jobs every two to three years, which is a common strategy for many Gen Zers might just be a generational misstep, warns Janet Godwin, CEO of American College Testing (ACT).

While it might seem like an efficient way to fast track to higher pay or quicker promotions, Godwin, who has spent her entire 35-year career climbing the ladder at ACT suggests that constantly jumping jobs could actually backfire for young professionals.

Even though some people view Godwin’s path as complacent, she stands by the advice that she received as a young employee to “quit focusing on what’s next in your career—and instead put your energy into what’s present.”

Gen Z’s love of job hopping could backfire Traditionally, workers have dedicated their careers to a job and company they enjoy and settling down to steadily climb the ranks.

However, the narrative changed as the cost of living hit the roof, wages stagnated, and older employees took to working longer, making it hard for young workers to progress into senior roles.

Professionals today aren’t waiting for their boss to promote them. Instead, many Gen Zers in particular have taken matters into their own hands and job hop—with 56% of Gen Z finding it acceptable to hop every two to three years, Fortune reported.

Don’t expect a raise every year… Godwin, the 59-year old CEO challenged this modern narrative, saying this trend could backfire as she agrees to what her boss told her — “If you’re so busy thinking about what you’re going to do next, I guarantee you you’re not putting enough energy and time into what you’re doing today.”

“You need to learn and mature in your current job before you have your eyes set on something else.”

It’s a message echoed by chief executives across the business world. Sarah Walker, Cisco’s CEO said young people need to not expect a raise or new job title every year: “You just need to be patient in the journey.”

“Don’t take your current job for granted,” Walmart’s McMillion added in an interview with Stratechery last year. “The next job doesn’t come if you don’t do the one you’ve got well.”

The power of sticking to a job and climbing the ladder Like many Gen Z grads, Godwin never expected to stay at the same company her entire career. She started her career at ACT in 1990 and became a CEO in 2020. ACT is a standardized test used for college admissions in the United States and similar to SAT.

“Be curious. Because if you think you know where you’re going to be 10 years from now, you probably don’t.” Godwin said.

At ACT, Godwin said she took on a new role every two to three years which helped her gain experience in every department.

Her consistency was invaluable by the time she was tapped to lead the entire company during one of the company’s biggest existential crises: the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overnight, the company’s future looked all but dim as testing centers shut their doors and online testing was seemingly far down the pipeline.

But after years of writing questions for students to answer, she found that being willing to ask questions was key to getting through the tough challenges, the news agency reported.