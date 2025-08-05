Subscribe

Jobless for months, Delhi man’s desperate post moves social media; strangers offer help, ‘Stay at my house’

A Delhi Reddit user faces eviction after being jobless since September 2024. With no income or family support, he fears homelessness. Despite stress affecting his mental health, he received offers of help from other users, including food, shelter, and job suggestions.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated5 Aug 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Jobless for months, Delhi man's desperate post moves social media; strangers offer help, 'Stay at my house'
Jobless for months, Delhi man’s desperate post moves social media; strangers offer help, ‘Stay at my house’(Pexels)

A Reddit user from Delhi shared a heartbreaking post about his current situation. He has been jobless since September 2024 and now faces eviction as he cannot pay his rent.

With no income, savings or family support, he fears becoming homeless within a week. The stress is badly affecting his mental health. He hasn’t eaten properly for over 30 hours and doesn’t know how he’ll afford his next meal.

His mobile plan is also about to expire. Though he has a few job leads, he can’t afford to travel for interviews. He feels completely lost and alone, with no one to turn to.

“I feel like a loser and I wish I could just end it all. I have no family support, as my parents are no longer alive. I am completely on my own, which is why I am reaching out here for guidance or support,” he wrote.

He later posted an update. He said someone had arranged lunch for him.

A user named Arhaan_Love replied with a kind offer. The American Indian has roots in Mumbai and owns several family businesses. He asked the struggling person to send him a direct message. Arhaan said he normally wouldn’t do this but felt moved to help.

“Move to Mumbai if possible, you can stay at my house rent free, eat no cost of charge till you can get on your feet (sic),” the user posted.

Another user, braveghost6, praised Arhaan’s offer and said such kindness was rare. However, he added a thought. Instead of only offering shelter and food, maybe giving the man a job in one of Arhaan’s businesses would help more in the long run.

“I cannot help but think of the 'feed a man a fish vs teach him how to fish' metaphor right now,” the user added.

Arhaan replied that he had thought the same. But, his offer is to make things better immediately.

“I exactly have this same thought but also relieving some would aid and deter from other mental thoughts right now. I definitely would aid in guiding that matter (sic),” he wrote.

One social media user responded to Arhaan's offer, “You are doing God's work, sir. Massive respect."

“I am really really happy today. Your message has motivated me to help others,” wrote another.

“Huge respect, man,” came from another.

More help for the man

One user suggested that the jobless man should visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara for food and shelter and do seva while job hunting. The man replied that he only had 5 and needed 40 for the metro fare.

Another user then offered to pay the fare and asked him to send a direct message.

 
