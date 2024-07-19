Joe Biden ’almost kisses’ woman after mistaking her for wife Jill, video goes viral

Viral video shows Biden almost kissing woman at White House event. Calls for Biden to drop out of election race grow amid COVID-19 diagnosis. Biden remains determined to continue his reelection bid.

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Joe Biden 'almost kisses' woman after mistaking her for wife Jill, video goes viral
Joe Biden ’almost kisses’ woman after mistaking her for wife Jill, video goes viral(AFP)

US President Joe Biden made waves yet again on Friday after a video of him ‘almost kissing’ another woman went viral on social media. The undated clip comes at a time when the POTUS is facing increasing pressure to exit the upcoming election race.

“Joe Biden was spotted about to kiss another woman he appeared to have thought was his wife until Jill Biden stopped him,” asserted one X user.

“No sign he was going to kiss her. He was simply talking,” countered another.

The video appears to have been taken during an event in the East Room of the White House and shows Biden talking to a blonde-haired woman dressed in dark blue. Jill Biden (similarly dressed in lighter blue) was seen rushing onto the stage to briefly interact with her husband during the conversation. Biden appeared somewhat surprised to see her before breaking away to leave the dais behind the other woman.

A quick Google search indicates that the video is at least a few months old with similar assertions being made on March 18. News articles from the time suggests that the video was taken during an event at the White House to mark Women's History Month. The POTUS had also signed an executive order on women's heath during the occasion.

Joe Biden is currently facing unprecedented pressure to quit the US Presidential poll race — with almost every major figure in modern Democratic politics echoing the demand. The POTUS and his campaign suffered a fresh blow this week as Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19 and forced to isolate

In spite of recent events, the octogenarian has repeatedly reiterated his commitment to a reelection bid. Close aides told Bloomberg on Friday that he harbors no second thoughts and that he has the delegates to ensure his nomination and a history of defying the odds and surprising elites who counted him out.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 03:46 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsJoe Biden ’almost kisses’ woman after mistaking her for wife Jill, video goes viral

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:49 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:51 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rail Vikas Nigam

613.95
03:29 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.6 (4.71%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

100.65
03:29 PM | 19 JUL 2024
3.22 (3.3%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,659.70
03:29 PM | 19 JUL 2024
51.75 (3.22%)

Cello World

979.00
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (2.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue