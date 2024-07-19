Viral video shows Biden almost kissing woman at White House event. Calls for Biden to drop out of election race grow amid COVID-19 diagnosis. Biden remains determined to continue his reelection bid.

US President Joe Biden made waves yet again on Friday after a video of him 'almost kissing' another woman went viral on social media. The undated clip comes at a time when the POTUS is facing increasing pressure to exit the upcoming election race.

“Joe Biden was spotted about to kiss another woman he appeared to have thought was his wife until Jill Biden stopped him," asserted one X user.

The video appears to have been taken during an event in the East Room of the White House and shows Biden talking to a blonde-haired woman dressed in dark blue. Jill Biden (similarly dressed in lighter blue) was seen rushing onto the stage to briefly interact with her husband during the conversation. Biden appeared somewhat surprised to see her before breaking away to leave the dais behind the other woman.

A quick Google search indicates that the video is at least a few months old with similar assertions being made on March 18. News articles from the time suggests that the video was taken during an event at the White House to mark Women's History Month. The POTUS had also signed an executive order on women's heath during the occasion.

Joe Biden is currently facing unprecedented pressure to quit the US Presidential poll race — with almost every major figure in modern Democratic politics echoing the demand. The POTUS and his campaign suffered a fresh blow this week as Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19 and forced to isolate.

In spite of recent events, the octogenarian has repeatedly reiterated his commitment to a reelection bid. Close aides told Bloomberg on Friday that he harbors no second thoughts and that he has the delegates to ensure his nomination and a history of defying the odds and surprising elites who counted him out.

