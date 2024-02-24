Joe Biden says secret to his successful marriage life is ‘good sex’; netizens react: ‘Who can’t climb the stairs…’
Joe Biden has revealed that the secret to his successful marriage is ‘good sex’. Here's how netizens have reacted to it.
The secret of Joe Biden’s successful marriage life is “good sex", said the US president himself. Biden. It was been disclosed by Katie Rogers' upcoming book, "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden".
“I never want to see “Biden" and “sex" in the same sentence ever again. Ever," wrote one user.
