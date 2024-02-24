 Joe Biden says secret to his successful marriage life is ‘good sex’; netizens react: ‘Who can’t climb the stairs…’ | Mint
Joe Biden says secret to his successful marriage life is ‘good sex’; netizens react: ‘Who can’t climb the stairs…’

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Joe Biden has revealed that the secret to his successful marriage is ‘good sex’. Here's how netizens have reacted to it.

US President Joe Biden, left, and First Lady Jill Biden, arrive to greet King Abdullah II of Jordan and Rania Al-Abdullah, Queen of Jordan, not pictured, at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. President Biden will host a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan, where they plan to discuss the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg)Premium
US President Joe Biden, left, and First Lady Jill Biden, arrive to greet King Abdullah II of Jordan and Rania Al-Abdullah, Queen of Jordan, not pictured, at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. President Biden will host a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan, where they plan to discuss the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg)

The secret of Joe Biden’s successful marriage life is “good sex", said the US president himself. Biden. It was been disclosed by Katie Rogers' upcoming book, "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden".

He jokes that their enduring bond depends on "good sex", a comment that reportedly infuriates his wife Jill Biden. This snippet comes from Rogers' book that was exclusively excerpted by Daily Mail. Rogers is a seasoned reporter at the New York Times.

Joe Biden, known for his public displays of affection towards Jill, frequently shares moments of romance, from kisses before boarding Air Force One to enjoying date nights. He often introduces himself as "Jill's husband".

Despite the pressures of the White House, these gestures indicate a relationship unmarred by stress, Daily Mail noted. The president's candidness about the personal aspects of their marriage, although amusing to some, underscores a deep-seated love and commitment that has been a constant theme throughout his political career.

In 2006, Biden's response to a question about pursuing the Democratic nomination highlighted his prioritisation of family and marital intimacy over political ambitions. 

He said, "I'd rather be at home making love to my wife while my children are asleep." His spokesman later explained that it was evidence of Biden's lack of egotistical motives in his political pursuits. It also shows that he is “totally in love" with Jill, his spokesman added.

Netizens react

Netizens have reacted to Joe Biden’s “good sex" comment. “Joe Biden who can’t climb the stairs without falling, says the secret to his marriage is “good sex." Really," said one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“Joe Biden thinks it’s OK to talk to White House aides about his sęx life. While I didn’t think anyone wanted to think about this I’m sure they’re not surprised," said another.

“I never want to see “Biden" and “sex" in the same sentence ever again. Ever," wrote one user.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 24 Feb 2024, 07:44 AM IST
