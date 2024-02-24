Joe Biden has revealed that the secret to his successful marriage is ‘good sex’. Here's how netizens have reacted to it.

The secret of Joe Biden’s successful marriage life is “good sex", said the US president himself. Biden. It was been disclosed by Katie Rogers' upcoming book, "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Where the hell this comes from…, Joe Biden slams Donald Trump for comparing him to Alexei Navalny He jokes that their enduring bond depends on "good sex", a comment that reportedly infuriates his wife Jill Biden. This snippet comes from Rogers' book that was exclusively excerpted by Daily Mail. Rogers is a seasoned reporter at the New York Times.

Joe Biden, known for his public displays of affection towards Jill, frequently shares moments of romance, from kisses before boarding Air Force One to enjoying date nights. He often introduces himself as "Jill's husband". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Israel-Gaza war: ‘Hamas doesn't represent Palestinian people,’ says US President Joe Biden Despite the pressures of the White House, these gestures indicate a relationship unmarred by stress, Daily Mail noted. The president's candidness about the personal aspects of their marriage, although amusing to some, underscores a deep-seated love and commitment that has been a constant theme throughout his political career.

In 2006, Biden's response to a question about pursuing the Democratic nomination highlighted his prioritisation of family and marital intimacy over political ambitions.

Also Read: ‘Will ensure Vladimir Putin pays steeper price for…’: Joe Biden slaps 500 sanctions on Russia over Alexei Navalny death He said, "I'd rather be at home making love to my wife while my children are asleep." His spokesman later explained that it was evidence of Biden's lack of egotistical motives in his political pursuits. It also shows that he is “totally in love" with Jill, his spokesman added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens react Netizens have reacted to Joe Biden’s “good sex" comment. “Joe Biden who can’t climb the stairs without falling, says the secret to his marriage is “good sex." Really," said one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“Joe Biden thinks it’s OK to talk to White House aides about his sęx life. While I didn’t think anyone wanted to think about this I’m sure they’re not surprised," said another.

“I never want to see “Biden" and “sex" in the same sentence ever again. Ever," wrote one user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

