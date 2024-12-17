Bollywood action hero John Abraham turns 52 on December 17, 2024. While he is known for his muscular body and action roles, he did explore comedy movies and off-beat narratives. Here are 10 John Abraham movies to watch on OTT to celebrate his birthday.

Dhoom (2004) Plot: John Abraham plays Kabir, the mastermind of a biker gang that pulls off daring robberies, leading to a high-speed chase with the police across Mumbai.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Madras Cafe (2013) Plot: John portrays an Indian intelligence officer who uncovers a dangerous conspiracy during the Sri Lankan civil war, revealing shocking truths that could alter peace efforts in the region.

Where to watch: Netflix, JioCinema, YouTube, Apple TV

Batla House (2019) Plot: Based on real events, John plays a Delhi police officer who tries to prove the legitimacy of a controversial encounter while dealing with public outrage, legal battles and personal struggles.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pathaan (2023) Plot: An action-packed spy thriller where Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan, an agent on a mission to stop a deadly terrorist group, led by John, threatening India’s security with a devastating biological weapon.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Force (2011) Plot: A hard-hitting action drama where John plays an honest police officer taking on a ruthless drug cartel while trying to balance his dangerous job and love life.

Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV

Satyameva Jayate (2018) Plot: John plays a vigilante who targets corrupt police officers, delivering justice on his terms while grappling with moral dilemmas and personal vengeance.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shootout at Wadala (2013) Plot: A crime drama based on true events, where John delivers a powerful performance as Manya Surve, a gangster who rises to power and challenges Mumbai’s underworld.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Garam Masala (2005) Plot: A hilarious comedy where John Abraham and Akshay Kumar play two flirty photographers juggling multiple girlfriends, leading to chaos, misunderstandings, and laugh-out-loud moments in their lives.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Apple TV

New York (2009) Plot: A gripping tale of friendship and betrayal where John’s character is accused of terrorism post-9/11, revealing the devastating impact of racial profiling and false accusations.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Desi Boyz (2011) Plot: A light-hearted comedy where John and Akshay Kumar play two unemployed friends who take unconventional jobs to survive an economic crisis, leading to funny and emotional moments.