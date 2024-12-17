John Abraham, a Bollywood action star, turns 52 on December 17, 2024. Known for his physique and action roles, he has also ventured into comedy. Explore 10 must-watch John Abraham films available on OTT platforms to celebrate his birthday.

Bollywood action hero John Abraham turns 52 on December 17, 2024. While he is known for his muscular body and action roles, he did explore comedy movies and off-beat narratives. Here are 10 John Abraham movies to watch on OTT to celebrate his birthday.

Dhoom (2004) Plot: John Abraham plays Kabir, the mastermind of a biker gang that pulls off daring robberies, leading to a high-speed chase with the police across Mumbai.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Madras Cafe (2013) Plot: John portrays an Indian intelligence officer who uncovers a dangerous conspiracy during the Sri Lankan civil war, revealing shocking truths that could alter peace efforts in the region.

Where to watch: Netflix, JioCinema, YouTube, Apple TV

Batla House (2019) Plot: Based on real events, John plays a Delhi police officer who tries to prove the legitimacy of a controversial encounter while dealing with public outrage, legal battles and personal struggles.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pathaan (2023) Plot: An action-packed spy thriller where Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan, an agent on a mission to stop a deadly terrorist group, led by John, threatening India’s security with a devastating biological weapon.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Force (2011) Plot: A hard-hitting action drama where John plays an honest police officer taking on a ruthless drug cartel while trying to balance his dangerous job and love life.

Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV

Satyameva Jayate (2018) Plot: John plays a vigilante who targets corrupt police officers, delivering justice on his terms while grappling with moral dilemmas and personal vengeance.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shootout at Wadala (2013) Plot: A crime drama based on true events, where John delivers a powerful performance as Manya Surve, a gangster who rises to power and challenges Mumbai’s underworld.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Garam Masala (2005) Plot: A hilarious comedy where John Abraham and Akshay Kumar play two flirty photographers juggling multiple girlfriends, leading to chaos, misunderstandings, and laugh-out-loud moments in their lives.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Apple TV

New York (2009) Plot: A gripping tale of friendship and betrayal where John's character is accused of terrorism post-9/11, revealing the devastating impact of racial profiling and false accusations.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Desi Boyz (2011) Plot: A light-hearted comedy where John and Akshay Kumar play two unemployed friends who take unconventional jobs to survive an economic crisis, leading to funny and emotional moments.