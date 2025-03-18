John Abraham buys customised Mahindra Thar Roxx: What makes it so special?

Bollywood actor and petrolhead John Abraham bought a customised Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 SUV with a "JA" signature on the C-pillar. The unit delivered to him has a dashboard that reads “MADE FOR JOHN ABRAHAM”. The badges are black in colour, bringing the contrast inside with a Mocha Brown-themed cabin.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is equipped with a 360-degree camera, six airbags, front and rear parking sensors and an electronic parking brake. It also boasts a suite of Level 2 ADAS features.

Anand Mahindra posted on Facebook, “When it's a Thar ROXX in the works for a special someone, the anticipation knows no bounds. The countdown is on.”

A viral picture shows John Abraham proudly posing next to his swanky Thar Roxx.

Earlier, John Abraham had revealed that all his vehicles were black in colour, matching his latest addition.

Features of Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra and Mahindra launched the much-anticipated 5-door Thar Roxx on August 15, expanding its popular Thar lineup. The introductory price of the SUV starts from ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant, while 4WD variants begin at ₹19.09 lakh. The price of the diesel engine starts at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the Thar Roxx began on October 3.

The Thar Roxx has a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, producing 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque in the manual version and 172 bhp and 370 Nm in the automatic variant. To improve its off-road capabilities, Thar features Mahindra’s 4XPLOR technology, a low-range transfer case, and an electronic locking differential. The vehicle has a water-wading capacity of 650 mm to tackle rugged terrains.

It attained a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test, with a score of 45 out of 49 for child safety and 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant safety.