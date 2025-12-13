John Abraham’s fitness coach shares the right way to balance protein, carbs and fats

When it comes to fitness, workouts often steal the spotlight, while everyday nutrition gets reduced to confusing diet trends and food restrictions. But lasting health and sustainable weight management depend less on cutting food groups and more on understanding how to balance them.

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has worked closely with actor John Abraham on his fitness journeys, recently shared simple, science-backed guidance on how to consume protein, carbohydrates and fats correctly. In a December 8 Instagram post, Channa explained that getting macronutrients right can significantly improve energy, recovery and overall health.

“Macros — protein, carbohydrates and fats — are the main nutrients your body needs in larger quantities. They influence your energy levels, muscle strength, recovery and body composition,” he said.

Check out the post here:

Here’s how he suggests approaching each macronutrient. Protein: For strength, recovery and appetite control Protein is essential for building and repairing muscles, especially if you are physically active. It also helps curb frequent hunger by keeping you fuller for longer.

Also Read | How to understand fitness band readings and use them to your advantage

Who needs to track protein more closely? People with specific fitness or health goals — such as muscle building, fat loss, or conditions like diabetes — may benefit from monitoring their daily protein intake more carefully.

Carbohydrates: Your body’s main energy source Carbohydrates are often misunderstood, but they remain the body’s quickest and most efficient fuel source. According to Channa, carbs typically contribute 45–65% of daily calorie intake and are crucial for both physical and mental performance.

Which carbs should you prioritise? Opt for complex carbohydrates that are high in fibre, such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans and oats. These release energy gradually, help stabilise blood sugar levels and prevent sudden energy crashes.

Fats: Essential, but choose wisely Fats provide concentrated energy and play a key role in absorbing fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K.

Also Read | 5 great quick workouts to stay fit during a busy December

What should you limit? Channa points out that while healthy fats are important, trans fats should be avoided as much as possible. These are commonly found in fried foods, packaged snacks and processed items, and can negatively affect heart health. Saturated fats should also be consumed in moderation, while unsaturated fats are the healthier choice.