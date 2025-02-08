The teaser video for John Abraham’s The Diplomat was released on February 7. The video starts with S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, commenting that Shri Krishna and Lord Hanuman are the greatest diplomats in the world.

Then comes John Abraham, an Indian diplomat in Pakistan. He attempts to bring back an Indian girl from the neighbouring nation, where she was allegedly tricked and forced into marriage.

“Ye Pakistan hai, beta. Aadmi ho ya ghoda, seedha nahi chalta (This is Pakistan, dear. Whether it’s a man or a horse, nothing moves straight),” John Abraham’s character says in the teaser.

Sadia Khateeb plays the Indian Muslim girl while Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi also play key characters in the movie. The movie is set to release on March 7.

The film is produced by T-Series (Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar), JA Entertainment (John Abraham), Wakaoo Films (Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl), Fortune Pictures (Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma) and Seeta Films (Rakesh Dang).

Meanwhile, John Abraham’s portrayal of the Indian diplomat has received high praise from social media users on YouTube.

Social media reactions “I love John in these type of roles,” wrote one user while another wrote, “I don't know why is John Abraham so underrated. If we see Madras Cafe it was a gem. He is fantastic.”

“Loved the way the movie highlights the courage and strategic power of India,” came from one Bollywood fan while another commented, “Patriotic roles are made For John Abraham. No Doubt He Nailed it.”