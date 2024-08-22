‘Join me on this new journey’: Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo launches YouTube channel, crosses 10M followers in a day

  • Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel went live on Wednesday and has gained about 11.8 million subscribers.

Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated22 Aug 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel went live on Wednesday
Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube channel went live on Wednesday

Legendary Brazilian footballer Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday and have reached 11.8 million subscribers till now. "The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts.

Ronaldo's new channel, "UR," currently features 12 videos. These videos offer fans glimpses into both his personal and professional life.

Speaking of his social media accounts, Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on X, 170 million on Facebook while 636 million on Instagram.

In a latest video, he is seen sharing with his family his happiness for being the fastest YouTube channel hitting 1 million subscribers in history.

Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is preparing for his team’s Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed today. He is lining up for another Saudi Pro League season with the main aim of helping Al-Nassr end the dominance of Riyadh rival Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr in December 2022 and has yet to win a domestic trophy with the club. In a social media post this week, he wrote: New season, same goal.

Al-Hilal won the title last season with 31 wins and three draws, finishing 14 points clear of second-place Al-Nassr.

Hilal beat Ronaldo's team 4-1 in the final of the Saudi Super Cup last weekend. The 18-team league kicks off its season on Thursday.

“I'm feeling a lot of apprehension because this season is going to be very difficult,” Al-Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who signed from Chelsea last year, told The Associated Press. “Last year, it was a tough championship, but we managed to come out on top. This year, all the teams will be gunning to beat Al Hilal," he told AP.

(With inputs from Reuters and Associated Press)

First Published:22 Aug 2024, 09:46 AM IST
