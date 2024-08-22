Legendary Brazilian footballer Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday and have reached 11.8 million subscribers till now. "The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of his social media accounts, Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on X, 170 million on Facebook while 636 million on Instagram.

In a latest video, he is seen sharing with his family his happiness for being the fastest YouTube channel hitting 1 million subscribers in history.

Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is preparing for his team’s Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed today. He is lining up for another Saudi Pro League season with the main aim of helping Al-Nassr end the dominance of Riyadh rival Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr in December 2022 and has yet to win a domestic trophy with the club. In a social media post this week, he wrote: New season, same goal.

Al-Hilal won the title last season with 31 wins and three draws, finishing 14 points clear of second-place Al-Nassr.

Hilal beat Ronaldo's team 4-1 in the final of the Saudi Super Cup last weekend. The 18-team league kicks off its season on Thursday.

"I'm feeling a lot of apprehension because this season is going to be very difficult," Al-Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who signed from Chelsea last year, told The Associated Press. "Last year, it was a tough championship, but we managed to come out on top. This year, all the teams will be gunning to beat Al Hilal," he told AP.