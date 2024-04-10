Trailer released for Joker: Folie à Deux, the musical sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Internet users express excitement and high expectations for the film.

The trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, the musical follow-up to Joker featuring Academy Award winners Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, has been released. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch the official trailer here:

Meanwhile, the internet reacted to the trailer. In a post on X, a user expressed, "Joaquin Phoenix is destined to win another Oscar for this." Another user commented, “There's no denying it, this trailer is absolutely phenomenal. I'm incredibly excited for this one." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, social media users praised Lady Gaga's performance, stating, “Lady Gaga as the new Harley Quinn - I'm ready."

“The first Joker movie was a classic, this looks promising for a sequel," a user noted. Another wrote, “Wasn’t Harley Quinn supposed to be a psychiatrist that joker turned?"

The sequel marks Phoenix's return as Arthur Fleck, the central character who transitions from an aspiring stand-up comedian to a villain, with Lady Gaga portraying Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user KTA termed the trailer, “raw", and noted, “As for the “musical" they keep saying it’s gonna be, as long as it’s not literally singing scenes and that type of bs all through the movie it should be good. I liked the musical score they used for a lot of these scenes to help tell the story."

A user Patriots_Dude wrote, “This movie is so Gorgeous and looks like a HIGHEST OF ART!!! 😍 Phenomenal trailer."

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to hit theatres on October 4th. Shared psychotic disorder (folie à deux) is an uncommon condition characterized by the shared belief of a delusion among two or more individuals in a close relationship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Joker set a new benchmark at the box office upon its 2019 release, becoming the first R-rated film to surpass $1 billion in earnings.

It received the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival and garnered 11 Oscar nominations, winning two.

