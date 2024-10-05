Joker 2 Box Office collection Day 3: Hollywood movie starring Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga mints ₹7.75 crore in India

Joker 2 Box Office collection Day 3: Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the Hollywood movie earned 7.75 crore in India post-release on October 2, with a notable dip in Day 2 earnings compared to Day 1.

Updated5 Oct 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Joker 2 Box Office collection Day 3: Hollywood movie mints <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.25 crore, crosses 7 crore in total
Joker 2 Box Office collection Day 3: Hollywood movie mints ₹1.25 crore, crosses 7 crore in total(file photo)

Joker 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: The Hollywood movie ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ starring Joaquin Phoenix, collected 1.25 crore on Day 3, according to early estimates. This was after a dip in its earnings on Day 2. 

In India, the Joker 2 movie was released on October 2. The movie was also premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Joker 2 movie collection

The popular Hollywood sequel has seen a substantial dip when compared to its earnings on Day 1. On its release day, the movie earned 5.15 crore in India. Its box office collection for Day 2 saw a dip of 73.79%, clocking in at 1.35 crore.

With 1.25 crore on Day 3, the movie's total collection totals 7.75 crore.

Joker 2 movie occupancy

The afternoon shows of the movie witnessed the highest occupancy, with theatres filling up to 8.66%.

Across all cities, Chennai had the highest occupancy of theatres, 14%. Across 98 screenings in the city, theatres were filled up to 10% in the morning, 20% in the afternoon and 12% in the morning.

Joker 2 movie release

On October 1, Joker 2 was released in Korea and managed to gross $1.3 million on its release day.

Meanwhile, the Joker 2 movie was released on October 4 in the United States. Reportedly, the makers are striving for $140 million globally on its debut weekend.

Todd Phillips' directorial ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ is distributed by Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Pictures. Besides Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, the Joker 2 star cast features Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz.

Joker 2 movie at the Venice Film Festival

In 2019, 'Joker' had won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival. Five years later, in 2024, the Todd Philips sequel premiered at the same festival, where it received a standing ovation for over 12 minutes, reported Deadline.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsJoker 2 Box Office collection Day 3: Hollywood movie starring Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga mints ₹7.75 crore in India

