Joker 2 BO collection Day 1: Joaquin Phoenix movie mints ₹5 crore on Gandhi Jayanti | Check full stats here

  • Joker 2 BO collection Day 1: ‘Joker: Folie a Deux,’ starring Joaquin Phoenix, earned 5 crore on its opening day in India. Check full stats here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published3 Oct 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Joker 2 BO collection Day 1: The film grossed $1.3 million in Korea and is set for a US release on October 4, targeting a global debut of $140 million.
Joker 2 BO collection Day 1: The film grossed $1.3 million in Korea and is set for a US release on October 4, targeting a global debut of $140 million.

Joker 2 BO collection Day 1: The Hollywood film ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ starring Joaquin Phoenix's minted 5 crore net in India on its opening day, October 2, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Its release clashed with a public holiday for Gandhi Jayanti. However, the ‘Joker’ sequel failed to amass big numbers at the box office despite the buzz for a significant box office impact.

The movie witnessed an overall 22.70% English occupancy on Wednesday. According to Sacnilk figures, the movie had an overall 43.32 per cent 2D, 64.58 per cent IMAX 2D, 40.73 per cent ICE, 38.87 per cent 2D SCREEN and 40.75 per cent 4DX English occupancy on its release day in India.

Also Read | Joker 2 hits theatre in India; social media gives split verdict on the musical

Worldwide release

On October 1, Joker 2 was released in Korea and managed to gross $1.3 Million on its release day. 

In the US, Joker 2 will be released in theatres on October 4 and the makers are striving for $140 Million globally on its debut weekend, according to media reports.

Todd Phillips directorial ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ is distributed by Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Pictures. Besides Joaquin Phoenix in lead role, Joker 2 star cast features Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz. 

Also Read | ‘Joaquin Phoenix is winning another Oscar,’ Netizens say over Joker 2 trailer

Giving a one-star rating to the movie, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X (formerly twitter) said, “Joker 2 is an absolute disaster. Director Todd Phillips made a clueless, boring, and terrible sequel to #Joker, completely ruining its legacy.” He added, “I can’t believe they turned it into a depressing musical that will bore the audience. The climax will leave you frustrated.”

Also Read | From ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ to ‘Main Atal Hoon’, films to look forward to in 2024

Based on DC Comics characters, the sequel was made on a budget of $190-200 million. For DC Comics movies, the original Joker marked a significant shift and received mixed results from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Perhaps, Warner Bros decided to make it a standalone film produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films instead of continuing under the DCEU umbrella.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsJoker 2 BO collection Day 1: Joaquin Phoenix movie mints ₹5 crore on Gandhi Jayanti | Check full stats here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.000.00
      Chennai
      76,921.000.00
      Delhi
      77,073.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.