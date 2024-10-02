Joker 2: Folie à Deux released in India on October 2 and globally on October 4, eliciting mixed reactions from viewers. Lady Gaga's role has sparked debate, while the film received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, continuing the franchise's success.

Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux or Joker 2, one of the most anticipated films of the year, was released in India on October 2. While it will be released globally on October 4, netizens have taken to social media to express their opinion about it.

While a lot of people have praised the movie, the reviews seem to be on the extremes.

A user wrote on social media platform X, "this movie is sure to be divisive - and not in as simple a way as if you loved the first, you'll love this one, if you hated the first, you'll hate this one. That said, I absolutely loved it."

The movie stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. This is the first time Lady Gaga has joined the franchise.

Some users have praised Gaga's role, but others said that her role was confusing.

"No one asked for Lady Gaga to play Harely Quinne by not playing Harely Quinne and turn it into a musical," a person wrote.

"I liked it way more than the first #JokerFolieADeux has way way more replay value I’ll definitely see it a bunch of times saw the first only twice definitely will see this 5-10 times ending was shocking but a great time 5/5 imo," one user said.

“So did we all see the same ending to joker 2 or am i dreaming ?" another said.

The movie had received a standing ovation at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Notably, the first Joker was a big commercial success. It became the highest-grossing R-rated movie. It won the Golden Lion in 2019.

It was also nominated for 11 Oscars and Phoenix won the award for Best Actor. Hildur Gudnadottir won the award for Original Score.

The supporting cast of the movie includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz returns as Sophie from the first film.