Joker: Folie à Deux BO Collection Day 4 | Joaquin Phoenix Hollywood film mints ₹1.68 crore on Sat, marks 31.25% uptick

Joker: Folie à Deux Box Office Collection Day 4: Joaquin Phoenix starrer Hollywood movie ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ raked in ₹9.46 crore net in India during its four-day run in theatres, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. On Saturday, October 5, the movie collected ₹1.68 crore net, marking a 31.25 percent uptick in its collection.

On its opening day in India, the film managed to rake in a whooping ₹5.15 crore net, according to Sacnilk report. The day followed with a 73.79 percent plunge in its performance on October 3. Despite a 5.19 percent dip in its earnings on Day 3, The film managed to collect ₹1.28 crore net on October 4.

Joker: Folie à Deux was released in Korea on October 1 and managed to gross $1.3 million on its opening day. In the US, Joker 2 premiered on October 4. According to media reports, the makers are striving for $140 million box office collection globally on its debut weekend. According to AP report, the movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Todd Phillips directorial ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ is a sequel to 2019 'Joker.’ The musical thriller Joker: Folie à Deux is distributed by Warner Bros and its star cast features Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz besides Joaquin Phoenix in lead role.

Joker: Folie à Deux movie occupancy On the fourth day of its release, Joker: Folie à Deux movie witnessed an overall 11.20 percent occupancy. Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai registered 23 percent occupancy in theatres on October 5, the highest across India. Meanwhile, Bengaluru and Pune followed, with the cities reporting an overall occupancy of 16 and 14.50 per cent, respectively.

Across 98 screenings in the city, theatres were filled up to 14.79% at night, 12.31% in the evening, 11.38% in the afternoon and 6.32% in the morning shows.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave a one-star rating to the movie. In a post on X (formerly twitter), he said, “Joker 2 is an absolute disaster. Director Todd Phillips made a clueless, boring, and terrible sequel to #Joker, completely ruining its legacy.” He added, “I can’t believe they turned it into a depressing musical that will bore the audience. The climax will leave you frustrated.”