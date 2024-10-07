Joker: Folie à Deux BO Collection Day 5: Joaquin Phoenix film’s numbers nosedive 8.93% on Sunday, collects ₹1.53 crore

Joker: Folie à Deux Box Office Collection Day 5: Distributed by Warner Bros, the movie earned 10.99 crore in India over five days, and recorded a drop of 8.93 percent on October 6. According to global figures, the film minted $81.1 million from 25,788 screens.

Joker: Folie à Deux Box Office Collection Day 5: Joaquin Phoenix starrer Hollywood movie collection plummeted 8.93 percent on October 6 as it minted <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.53 crore on Sunday.
Joker: Folie à Deux Box Office Collection Day 5: Joaquin Phoenix starrer Hollywood movie collection plummeted 8.93 percent on October 6 as it minted ₹1.53 crore on Sunday.(Screengrab @trailer)

Joker: Folie à Deux Box Office Collection Day 5: Todd Phillips' movie ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ minted 10.99 crore net in India during its five-day run in theatres, as per estimates by film industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Hollywood movie's collection plummeted 8.93 percent on October 6,  collecting only 1.53 crore on Sunday, taking the first weekend total to 3.21 crore net. These numbers followed a significant uptick of 31.25 per cent witnessed on Saturday when the movie collected 1.68 crore net.

On its opening day that coincided with Gandhi Jayanti holiday, the Hollywood movie collected 5.15 crore net at the Indian box office, according to Sacnilk figures. Its collection made a major nosedive of 73.79 per cent on Day 2 when it raked in 1.35 crore net.

Notably, following release of Joker: Folie à Deux in Korea on October 1, it grossed $1.3 million on its opening day. The 2019 Joker sequel premiered on October 4 in the United States. The film is set to premiere in Japan and China in the next two weeks. The star cast of the musical thriller movie also features Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz in key roles.

Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore said, "That’s a double whammy that’s very difficult to recover from," reported AP. He added, “The biggest issue of all is the reported budget. A $40 or $50 million opening for a less expensive movie would be a solid debut."

Distributed by Warner Bros, the movie cost at least twice as much as the first film to produce but failed to make big numbers at the box office. According to global figures, the film minted $81.1 million from 25,788 screens. Thus, the global box office earnings are estimated to be around $121.1 million. 

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave a one-star rating to the movie. In a post on X (formerly twitter), he said, “Joker2 has turned out to be an EPIC DISASTER GLOBALLY with a projected lifetime business in the range of $300-400M. In India, the film crashed post day 1, with a lifetime looking to wrap below 20 cr net."

