Joker: Folie à Deux Box Office Collection Day 5: Todd Phillips' movie 'Joker: Folie a Deux' minted ₹10.99 crore net in India during its five-day run in theatres, as per estimates by film industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Hollywood movie's collection plummeted 8.93 percent on October 6, collecting only ₹1.53 crore on Sunday, taking the first weekend total to ₹3.21 crore net. These numbers followed a significant uptick of 31.25 per cent witnessed on Saturday when the movie collected ₹1.68 crore net.

On its opening day that coincided with Gandhi Jayanti holiday, the Hollywood movie collected ₹5.15 crore net at the Indian box office, according to Sacnilk figures. Its collection made a major nosedive of 73.79 per cent on Day 2 when it raked in ₹1.35 crore net.

Notably, following release of Joker: Folie à Deux in Korea on October 1, it grossed $1.3 million on its opening day. The 2019 Joker sequel premiered on October 4 in the United States. The film is set to premiere in Japan and China in the next two weeks. The star cast of the musical thriller movie also features Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz in key roles.

Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore said, "That’s a double whammy that’s very difficult to recover from," reported AP. He added, “The biggest issue of all is the reported budget. A $40 or $50 million opening for a less expensive movie would be a solid debut."

Distributed by Warner Bros, the movie cost at least twice as much as the first film to produce but failed to make big numbers at the box office. According to global figures, the film minted $81.1 million from 25,788 screens. Thus, the global box office earnings are estimated to be around $121.1 million.