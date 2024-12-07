Joker: Folie à Deux or Joker 2 is all set to hit the OTT platforms after making a tepid debut in theatres across the globe. Indians can watch it on the OTT platform, take a look at the important date, platform details and other details…

The waiting period for fans comes to an end as Joker: Folie à Deux or Joker 2 is all set to hit the OTT platforms after making a tepid debut in theatres across the globe.

The movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is a sequel to the DC movie Joker, released in 2019. However, one of the most anticipated movies, which was set to be a winner, couldn't even reach halfway to the finish line.

The movie has garnered a total of $206 million globally by the end of the theatre round. This shows the movie is far from being profitable, according to a OTTplay report on Saturday, December 7.

According to the Comic Book Movie cited in the report, the Todd Phillips-directed movie will incur a loss of at least $150 million to $200 million.

The film was available to rent via Amazon Prime Video, and it was confirmed that the film will be released for subscription-based streaming on Max and in India on Jio Cinema, as per the report.

When is the Joker 2 OTT release date? The Joker: Folie à Deux movie is set to be released on Jio Cinema. Max confirmed that the movie will be available for streaming this month in the coming week. The film is set to hit the streaming platform on December 13, 2024, which also happens to be Friday The 13th.

Hence, the movie is set to hit Jio Cinema in less than 10 days, you can watch it on Jio Cinema or use OTTplay Premium to access the same.

Quentin Tarantino's take on Joker 2 Quentin Tarantino, an American filmmaker whose films specialize in stylized violence, and extended dialogue, on the latest episode of The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast shared his thoughts on the movie.

"The Joker directed the movie. The entire concept, even him spending the studio's money—he's spending it like the Joker would spend it, all right?" the director said. "And then his big surprise gift—haha! The jack-in-the-box, when he offers you his hand for a handshake and you get a buzzer with 10,000 volts shooting you—is the comic book geeks," said Tarantino, as per the report.

Tarantino expressed his liking for the musical sequence as well, which is allegedly the most criticized part of the movie. He even mentioned watching it in an empty IMAX screen which gave him the room to laugh freely, as per the report.

“He's saying fk you to all of them. He's saying fk you to the movie audience. He's saying fk you to Hollywood. He's saying fk you to anybody who owns any stock at DC and Warner Brothers. And Todd Phillips is the Joker. Un film de Joker, all right, is what it is. He is the Joker," Quentin Tarantino said, according to the report.