July 14 School Holiday: Schools shut in THESE districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for Sawan Somwar; check details

Today marks the first Somwar of the holy month of Sawan (also known as Shravan Maas), a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts every Monday during this sacred month to seek blessings from the deity. These fasts are known as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar Vrats.

Meanwhile, schools in a few districts are observing closure due to the Kanwar Yatra.

Check details here: In Uttar Pradesh, the districts of Varanasi and Budaun have announced that schools will remain closed on all Mondays during the Sawan month. District Magistrates in both areas have issued orders directing schools to observe this temporary closure strictly.

Meanwhile, in Haryana's Nuh district, authorities have declared school holidays on July 4 due to the Jalabhishek Yatra, which overlaps with the ongoing Kanwar Yatra festivities in the region.

Sawan Somwar holds deep spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day, worshippers observe a fast and perform Jalabhishek, offering water, milk, Bel leaves, and Ganga Jal on the Shivling as part of their rituals.

Sawan 2025: Things to remember During the month of Sawan, devotees are encouraged to follow a strict vegetarian diet, avoiding non-vegetarian food, garlic, onion, and alcohol and to observe fasts on Mondays. According to traditional beliefs, donating milk or dairy products during this time is considered highly auspicious.

Sendha namak (rock salt) is used in place of regular salt, and light spices like cumin, black pepper, and ginger are permitted.

According to Indian mythology, Sawan's history can be traced back to the Samudra Manthan, when the gods (devas) and evil forces (asuras) came together to look for ‘Amrit’, or the elixir of immortality.

This incident caused the ocean to churn, leading to the emergence of many things, including jewellery and animals. However, it also brought together a poison so deadly that anyone who came in contact with it was destroyed.

