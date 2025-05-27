Justin Bieber's deleted post for Hailey leave netizens fuming: ‘May this type of love never find anyone’

While the world cheered on Hailey Bieber for making it to a Vogue cover, an achievement every celebrity wishes for, her husband, Justin Bieber, said the weirdest thing. Netizens felt that Justin's Instagram post for Hailey was in bad taste and outrightly disrespectful, and wished that this kind of love finds no one.

The singer has since changed the caption to mere emojis.

In the now-deleted post, Justin wrote, “Yo, this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue.”

“Yikes, I know, so mean. For some reason, because I felt so disrespected, I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature, we realise that we're not helping anything by getting even. We're honestly just prolonging what we really want, which is intimacy and connection,” he added.

Justin Bieber's original post

Netizens were shocked to read Justin's post, so much so that social media was abuzz with the couple being a perfect example of a bad marriage and how “anger always reveals character”.

In a lengthy LinkedIn post, a woman said, “May this type of love never find anyone,” and went on to share how a life partner is the biggest career decision one makes.

“The right one will support you. They will believe in you even when YOU find it hard to. They will remind you of your achievements, your gifts, your brilliance, because that's what good partners do. And then there is this...” the woman said.

Justin concluded his post with: “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

The woman took note of the “sadly” and said, “My first reaction was of absolute disbelief. Why would you talk about THAT in public? Also, that ‘sadly’ mistaken is wild! If you ever doubt your partner and they prove you wrong, you should do better. You should be proud and ‘gladly’ mistaken. But that's not the case here.”

She added that being angry does not justify bad behaviour. “They may not speak the truth but if they say things they know will hurt you, do ask this: Would a good partner crush you like that at your worst?”

The LinkedIn post further said: “People often talk about how your partner can physically restrict you, financially weaken you, but the worst of all is perhaps emotional beating. How do you even stand up when the voice you're daily surrounded by tells you to stay down!”

Another netizen shut down the trolls who said, “People say things they don't mean when they are angry”, as selfish, and said, “If you can't manage your anger, go to therapy. Learn. Why would others suffer for YOUR damn anger?!”

“All you gotta do is closely watch how they behave during the fight/bad mood - what they say, who they bring up. Is it your dreams, family, friends, goals? I truly believe nothing comes out of the mouth that wasn’t already sitting in the mind,” said a user.

A user added, “We talk about choosing the right job with so much care and then half the world marries someone who chips away at their confidence daily. Make it make sense.”