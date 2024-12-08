Justin Bieber, once a teen pop sensation, is reportedly facing financial difficulties as his wealth dwindles due to health issues, extravagant spending habits, and unpaid property taxes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A report by Radar Online suggests the singer’s finances are under strain, with sources pointing to his “irresponsible" spending as a key factor.

Financial Troubles Loom Bieber, who raised concerns among fans with his recent subdued public appearances, reportedly owes $380,000 in property taxes on his $16 million mansion. Insiders claim his carefree approach to spending has contributed to his dwindling bank balance.

“Justin has always been irresponsible with money and spends freely without looking at prices or his bank balance. No wonder the money is dwindling," a source told Radar Online.

Health Challenges Impact Career The 29-year-old artist has been dealing with health issues since his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022, which left his face partially paralyzed. In a candid Instagram post, Bieber revealed how the illness affected his career:

"As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the 'Justice Tour.' After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me," he shared, as reported by Page Six.

Since then, Bieber has neither released new music nor announced any tours, raising questions about his ability to generate income to sustain his lifestyle.

$200 Million Music Catalog Sale Despite his financial woes, Bieber secured a significant deal in early 2023, selling his music catalog to Merck Mercuriadis, founder of Hipgnosis Song Management, for $200 million. Speaking about the deal, Mercuriadis noted:

"This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70," as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The sale has reportedly given Bieber the option to step back from his career and focus on his personal life.

Retirement Speculation According to Radar Online, a close friend of Bieber revealed that the singer is considering retirement, saying, “Justin hasn’t felt right with the world for some time, and his stardom weighs heavily on him. Even his therapist says if what he’s doing makes him unhappy, he should make the hard decision to set it aside."

Another source added that Bieber hopes to "disappear" with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and live off the $200 million from the music catalog sale.

While the singer's future remains uncertain, the combination of financial strain, health concerns, and personal challenges appears to be steering him toward a quieter life away from the spotlight.