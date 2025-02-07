Justin Bieber’s health worsening? Link with Sean ‘Diddy’, fatherhood, ‘split’ with Hailey likely key reasons

As speculation over Justin Bieber's divorce with Hailey intensifies, a picture of the ‘Baby’ singer in a visibly deteriorated state of health is going viral.

Fans had earlier speculated that Justin Bieber, who welcomed his first child—Jack Blues—with Hailey a few months ago, is experiencing fatigue due to new fatherhood.

However, with a year-old video of the Canadian singer with music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs resurfacing, concerned fans have linked his past trauma to his sombre-looking, nearly unrecognisable transformation in the new viral picture. The singer has previously opened up about his physical and mental health challenges.

Here's what medical experts say: Amid grooming fears, medical experts have tied the disgraced rapper to Justin’s silent health troubles.

Board-certified surgeon Dr Gaurav Bharti observed visible changes like Bieber’s receding hairline, hollow face and developing wrinkles and dark circles and told DailyMail.com that these changes can be attributed to several factors, including natural ageing, stress, nutrition, weight loss, and skincare habits.

Bharti cited prolonged poor sleep and inadequate recovery as other factors responsible for signs of ageing and Bieber’s potentially tired outlook.

The 30-year-old pop star, who shot to fame in his teens, has long been under “immense scrutiny,” which has presumably only built more pressure on him as a new dad.

Therapist Shari Botwin also weighed in on how potential stress associated with Diddy’s arrest, his newborn baby and rumoured divorce has affected his chronic illness, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, for the worse.

Justin Bieber first publicly opened up about his diagnosis in 2022.

Stress is often reported as a common trigger for the condition, which is a form of face paralysis. “Ramsay Hunt syndrome has affected his physical appearance; however, stress and earlier life traumas could be taking a toll on his health,” Botwin said.

“Bieber has alluded to surviving trauma as a child. Even though he has not spoken publicly about what happened, it is possible that the shame, pain and loss he has experienced has resulted in early ageing and change in appearance. Oftentimes, undigested trauma and stress can lead to a variety of health issues.”

What was in the old video of Justin Bieber with Diddy? In 2024, with the Diddy scandal blowing up like never before, an old YouTube video from the time when Bieber was 15 years old resurfaced and went viral.

