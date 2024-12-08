The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav celebrates Northeast India's culture, showcasing its textile sector, craftsmanship, and tourism. Inaugurated by PM Modi, the festival includes artisan exhibitions, state pavilions, and cultural performances, aiming to promote economic advancement in the region.

Uniquely, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MoS Sukanta Majumdar walked the ramp at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav fashion show at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking on X social media, Scindia lauded the talented artists and models from the North-east. He also commended the fashion show that showcased the vibrant styles of Northeast India.

"Truly a celebration of culture and creativity! Had an amazing time at the fashion show showcasing the vibrant styles of Northeast India! Each state was beautifully represented by talented artists and models. Honoured to be part of the event with my colleague @DrSukantaBJP," he posted on X.

As reported by ANI, the first-ever Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav aims to offer a dynamic stage for showcasing Northeast India's vibrant textile sector, tourism opportunities, traditional craftsmanship, and distinctive Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products.

It will celebrate the region's cultural wealth while focusing on its strategic importance in India's future development. The festival has been conceptualised as an annual event that will continue to honour the diversity and cultural richness of Northeast India, propelling the region towards further economic advancement.

To promote economic opportunities in areas such as traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural products, and tourism, the Mahotsav will feature a variety of events. The festival will have artisan exhibitions, Grameen haats, state-specific pavilions and technical sessions on key areas crucial to the development of the northeastern region.

The festival has artisan exhibitions, 'Grameen haats', state-specific pavilions, and technical sessions on key areas crucial to the development of the Northeastern region. Highlighting the region's rich cultural heritage, the festival will also showcase vibrant musical performances and indigenous cuisines of Northeast India, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event, being organized from December 6 to 8, celebrates Northeast India's vibrant culture. It aims to offer a dynamic stage for showcasing the region's textile sector, traditional craftsmanship, tourism potential, and unique Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}