KA, a Telugu thriller starring Kiran Abbavaram, has surpassed ₹ 50 crores at the box office. Stream on OTT, it delves into karma and village mysteries as a postman navigates dark secrets while facing masked threats.

KA OTT: After a successful theatrical release, the Telugu suspense thriller KA, starring Kiran Abbavaram, is now streaming online on OTT.

Grossing over ₹50 crores during its nearly month-long theatrical run, the film continues to captivate audiences with its mystery-filled narrative centred on karma and rural intrigue.

KA OTT: When and where to watch Directed by Sujith and Sandeep, the digital streaming rights for KA have been secured by the ETV WIN.

The OTT platform has officially announced that the action-packed thriller will begin streaming from 28 November.

KA OTT: Languages The movie primarily released was in Telugu, and was dubbed into various languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

The filmmakers focused on these regional releases to maximize its reach among South Indian audiences. The Telugu version became available on OTT via ETV Win, while the dubbed versions had staggered theatrical and digital releases

KA OTT: Story The 2024 Telugu movie KA, directed by Sujith and Sandeep, is a mystery thriller with a philosophical undertone centered on karma and consequences.

The story follows Vasudev (played by Kiran Abbavaram), an orphan who works as a postman in the village of Krishnagiri. With an unusual habit of reading people's letters,

The movie explores themes of karma and consequence, with a Krishna-inspired allegory woven into the character of Vasudev who uncovers dark secrets about missing girls in the village. Simultaneously, he is captured by masked figures probing into his past, creating a dual narrative of suspense.

Nayan Sarika and Tanvi Ram play key roles in the film, notable for its ambitious attempt at a philosophical and mind-bending thriller.

The film weaves themes of karma into its mystery, culminating in a twist-filled climax. While the climax has been praised for its ambition, critics noted that the narrative felt disjointed and overly reliant on its final revelation, leaving earlier parts of the story underdeveloped.