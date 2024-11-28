KA OTT release: The wait is over for Kiran Abbavaram starrer; here’s where to watch the mystery thriller

KA OTT release: Kiran Abbavaram's suspense thriller KA emerged as a box office hit that grossed 50 crore. It is available for streaming on OTT platforms. Check where you can watch the mystery thriller.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated28 Nov 2024, 07:27 PM IST
KA OTT release: The Telugu film KA, starring Kiran Abbavaram, grossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore during its theatrical run.
KA OTT release: The Telugu film KA, starring Kiran Abbavaram, grossed ₹50 crore during its theatrical run.(Screengrab @trailer | YouTube)

KA OTT release: Kiran Abbavaram's suspense thriller KA has been released on OTT platforms for viewers to stream on their devices. Directed by brothers Sujith and Sandeep, the mystery movie became a massive success during its Diwali theatrical release. 

Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram made a remarkable comeback with the film that captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and unexpected climax. The movie premiered on OTT platform ETV Win on November 28.

KA proved to be a blockbuster at the box office, after grossing an impressive 50 crore. The star cast features Kiran Abbavaram alongside Tanvi Ram, Nayan Sarika, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Ajay, Annapurnamma, Kota Jayram and Sharanya Pradeep. Kiran Abbavaram starrer, which became the first Telugu film to stream in Dolby Vision 4K and Dolby Atmos, has been praised for its engaging plot and intriguing twists.

The film's description states, “Abhinaya Vasudev, who has a habit of reading others’ letters, finds himself with no memory and in a highly confidential interrogation cell. When a mysterious interrogator digs down into his life with the help of a hypnotising gadget, he reveals all his roguish doings.”

The film has set a new benchmark for Telugu language cinema on digital platforms with its stunning visuals and rich cinematic audio. Produced under the banner Srichakraas Entertainment and KA Productions, the film offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology inclusions.

On November 25, Kiran Abbavaram announced its release on the OTT platform in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "Experience KA in Dolby Vision. Atmos on @etvwin From Nov 28th." Responding to the post, a user stated, “Please release it in theatre in Hindi, I'm from Kolkata.” Many other social media users reacted with “Waiting.”

Another user commented, “Who subscribes to EtvWin? If you wanted your movie to be watched by a wide range of audience, should have released it in Netflix, prime or hotstar.”

 

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 07:27 PM IST
