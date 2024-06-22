Kabir Das Jayanti 2024: 10 wishes, quotes, photos to share with friends and family

Kabir Das Jayanti 2024: Kabir Das Jayanti is celebrated every year on Jyeshtha Purnima, which this year falls on June 22. Here are 10 wishes, and images of Sant Kabir Das to share with friends and family

Kabir Das Jayanti 2024: Sant Kabir Das Jayanti is celebrated on June 22 this year. Here are 10 wishes to share with friends and family.
Kabir Das Jayanti 2024: Sant Kabir Das Jayanti is celebrated on June 22 this year. Here are 10 wishes to share with friends and family.

Happy Kabir Jayanti: Kabir Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated across nation on June 22 this year. The exact date of the occasion is identified based on Jyeshtha Purnima every year. This year, it falls on June 22. Send these wishes to your friends and family of Kabir Jayanti 2024 .

Who was Sant Kabir Das?

Sant Kabir Das was born in 1440 in Varanasi. He was an iconic Indian poet-saint revered by Indians of all religions, whether Hindu, Muslim, or Sikh. The birth of Kabir remains a mystery. His poems and verses pose striking questions on the growing materialism in religion and encourages people to seek path of devotion and spirituality. According to one legend he was born to a Brahman family and was brought up by a Muslim weaver. However, there is no authentic information about Sant Kabir Das' birth.

Kabir Das Jayanti 2024 wishes

1. May the teachings of Kabir Das inspire us all to embrace unity and harmony. Happy Kabir Jayanti!

2. May Kabir Jayanti bring peace and spiritual enlightenment to everyone, and his teachings continue to shape our mindset and lifestyle.

3. For centuries Saint Kabir inspired us with his poems and verses. His striking thoughts and opinions continue to be relevant in present times. Wishing that Kabir's messages of love and compassion resonate in every heart.

4. May the spirit of Kabir Jayanti foster understanding and tolerance among all communities.

5. May we all strive to follow Kabir's path of simplicity and truthfulness. Happy Kabir Jayanti!

6. Wishing for a world where Kabir's philosophy of oneness prevails over divisions.

7. May Kabir Jayanti encourage us to practice kindness and empathy towards others. Happy Kabir Jayanti!

8. Wishing that Kabir's wisdom guides us in overcoming challenges with resilience. Happy Kabir Jayanti!

9. May Kabir Jayanti remind us of the importance of inner peace and contentment.

10. Wishing for a society where Kabir's principles of social justice and equality are upheld. Happy Kabir Jayanti!

Sant Kabir Das photos

 

Whenever you are confused in life, always follow the teachings of Kabir and you will never go wrong.
Warm wishes on Sant Kabir Day Jayanti.
Kabir is the mentor who can guide you through the ups and downs of your life and bring you peace and happiness.
Life is always better when you have a guru to guide you and when you have Sant Kabir to mentor your life, you are truly blessed. Warm wishes on Sant Kabir Day Jayanti.

Sant Kabir Das Dohe 

-Pothi padh padh jag mua, Pandit bhaya na koye|

Dhai akshar prem ka, Padhe so pandit hoye||

-Kabir, paatr kupaatr vichaar kar, bhiksha daan jo let|

Neech Akarmi soon ka, daan maha dukh det ||

