Kadhalikka Neramillai, a Tamil romantic comedy movie starring Ravi Mohan and Nithiya Menon in lead roles, is all set to make its OTT debut this month.

The movie, loosely translated as “No Time to Love”, was released in theatres on 14 January 2025. Kadhalikka Neramillai received a positive response from viewers and critics alike.

The Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi directorial emerged as the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

Produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under Red Giant Movies, the Tamil movie's music has been composed by AR Rahman, the “Mozart of Madras.”

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT release: When and where to watch Kadhalikka Neramillai is scheduled for its digital release on Netflix on Tuesday, February 11.

The movie will be available on the digital streaming platform in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Announcing the news of Kadhalikka Neramillai's OTT debut, Netflix shared a posted of the film with a post reading: “Kadhalikka Neramillai is coming soon to Netflix on 11 February in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!”

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT release: Plot Summary The narrative centres on Shriya, a single, unmarried woman who, after a breakup, chooses to become a mother through IVF, defying societal norms.

Unbeknownst to her, a mix-up at the clinic leads to her being inseminated with the sperm of Siddharth, a structural engineer from Bengaluru.

Years later, their paths cross, leading to unexpected developments as they navigate their intertwined lives.

Director Kiruthiga revealed that the inspiration for the film came from a casual conversation among friends.

“The storytelling aspect has always excited me. That is why I came here to make films. This idea brewed when friends met over a cup of coffee and we found it interesting,” she told DT Next.

“I wanted to make a film that would make everyone feel good at this point in time,” she added.

