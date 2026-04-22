Kagiso Rabada caught smoking at team hotel in viral video amid IPL 2026; Will Gujarat Titans pacer face sanction?

Kagiso Rabada has come under scanner after the Gujarat Titans pacer was caught smoking at the team hotel, the video of which went viral on social media. In what looks like to be captured from the top, the South African international is seen sitting in an open space with a cigarette in his left hand. The video also shows a few members of the Gujarat Titans support staff in addition with one having an animated conversation.

Smoking tobacco isn't illegal in India if done in designated areas. However, it all depends on the professional athlete, given the need to maintain overall fitness. This is not the first time a cricketer was caught smoking in public. A few days before, Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was caught smoking and tossing a lit cigarette while driving. That video went viral too.

However, there has been no official communication from either Gujarat Titans or the IPL Governing Council on the Rabada incident.

Watch Kagiso Rabada smoking here

Will Kagiso Rabada face punishment for smoking? There is no mention of smoking a cigarette being a violation of the WADA or the BCCI anti-doping codes. Tobacco is legal in India and doesn't not trigger any disciplinary actions unlike the performance-enhancing drugs.

According to IPL's Code of Conduct, it primarily focuses on the on-field behaviour of the player like dissent, abuse and slow over-rates), and integrity of the game like match-fixing. It must be noted that there is no specific rule in the IPL Code of Conduct that prohibits smoking in private or semi-private areas at the team hotel.

As far as the punishment is concerned, Rabada is unlikely to get any sort of punishment from the BCCI or the IPL Governing Council. Even if any punishment occurs, it is most likely to be internal from the franchise bosses and the support staff. All the franchises are believed to have their own player manuals regarding public behavior.

In this case, Rabada might get a warning internally from the Gujarat Titans management so that such instances do not come out in public in the future as it makes an impact on the brand image.