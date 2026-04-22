Kagiso Rabada caught smoking at team hotel in viral video amid IPL 2026; Will Gujarat Titans pacer face sanction?

Kagiso Rabada has come under scanner after the Gujarat Titans pacer was caught smoking at the team hotel, the video of which went viral on social media. In what looks like to be captured from the top, the South African international is seen sitting in an open space with a cigarette in his left hand. The video also shows a few members of the Gujarat Titans support staff in addition with one having an animated conversation.

Smoking tobacco isn't illegal in India if done in designated areas. However, it all depends on the professional athlete, given the need to maintain overall fitness. This is not the first time a cricketer was caught smoking in public. A few days before, Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was caught smoking and tossing a lit cigarette while driving. That video went viral too.

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However, there has been no official communication from either Gujarat Titans or the IPL Governing Council on the Rabada incident.

Watch Kagiso Rabada smoking here

Will Kagiso Rabada face punishment for smoking? There is no mention of smoking a cigarette being a violation of the WADA or the BCCI anti-doping codes. Tobacco is legal in India and doesn't not trigger any disciplinary actions unlike the performance-enhancing drugs.

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According to IPL's Code of Conduct, it primarily focuses on the on-field behaviour of the player like dissent, abuse and slow over-rates), and integrity of the game like match-fixing. It must be noted that there is no specific rule in the IPL Code of Conduct that prohibits smoking in private or semi-private areas at the team hotel.

As far as the punishment is concerned, Rabada is unlikely to get any sort of punishment from the BCCI or the IPL Governing Council. Even if any punishment occurs, it is most likely to be internal from the franchise bosses and the support staff. All the franchises are believed to have their own player manuals regarding public behavior.

In this case, Rabada might get a warning internally from the Gujarat Titans management so that such instances do not come out in public in the future as it makes an impact on the brand image.

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Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Champions in 2022, Gujarat Titans are placed sixth with just three wins. The Shubman Gill-led side started with two back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals but bounced back with three consecutive wins. Gujarat Titans' latest defeat came at the hands of Mumbai Indians by 99 runs. As far as Rabada is concerned, the Proteas pacer is placed seventh in the IPL 2026 Purple Cap list with 10 wickets in six games so far.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in