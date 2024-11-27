Kai Trump shows off grandfather Donald Trump’s private jet, watches SpaceX rocket launch with Elon Musk | Watch video

Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai, shared a vlog of the family's SpaceX experience, highlighting Elon Musk's growing connection with the Trump family.

Livemint
Updated27 Nov 2024, 12:46 PM IST
United States President-elect Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai posted a vlog on social media platforms YouTube and X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing her experience watching the SpaceX rocket launch with Elon Musk.

The nearly 12-minute vlog shows Kai Trump aboard her grandfather's private jet as the family travelled to Texas to catch SpaceX's Starship rocket launch after the 2024 US presidential elections.

"Watching a Rocket Launch at SpaceX with Elon Musk!" Kai titled and captioned her video on both X and YouTube. During the vlog, Kai is seen inside Trump's private jet plane, showing off a glimpse of the luxurious setting — plush beige sofas, flat-screen TVs, a separate bedroom and she even explored the cockpit.

Also Read | JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon predicts AI reducing work weeks to 3.5 days, says…

Trump-Musk Comaraderie

Since Trump's US election victory, he has publicly "welcomed Musk into his world," according to an AP report. The most splashy demonstration was Trump and his family's presence at the Starship launch.

Musk was also with Trump and family at the bombastic former and future US President's Mar-a-Lago resort on election night. Kai posted a photo with the billionaire on X, writing that Musk was "achieving uncle status.”

Also Read | The meteoric rise of Elon Musk — from South Africa to the US White House

The report noted that Musk spent an estimated $200 million on Trump's re-election campaign and that the world's richest man now has "unparalleled access" to the future US president.

In addition to political influence, Musk's companies, SpaceX (space) and Tesla (EVs), could benefit from billions of dollars worth of government contracts.

William Galston, a senior fellow in governance studies at Washington-based think tank, the Brookings Institution, told Reuters, “Trump has the biggest possible regard for people who break the rules and get away with it. Musk has demonstrated extraordinary accomplishment in doing that.”

Also Read | Adani, nephew, not named in two ‘most important’ counts in US indictment: Lawyer

Earlier this month, Trump appointed Musk and Indian-American pharma executive Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, dubbed 'DOGE'.

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies — essential to the 'Save America' movement,” Trump said in a statement.

(With inputs from AP)

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Kai Trump shows off grandfather Donald Trump's private jet, watches SpaceX rocket launch with Elon Musk | Watch video

