Kajol rents out 1,817 sq ft Mumbai unit to HDFC Bank: Check monthly rent, area, more

Bollywood actor Kajol Devgan has leased out a retail unit in Mumbai’s Goregaon to HDFC Bank for a total rent of ₹8.6 crore over nine years, according to property registration documents reviewed by Hindustan Times. Kajol bought the property in March 2025 for ₹28.78 crore.

Where is the property located? The retail space is in Bharat Arize, Goregaon, with a carpet area of 1,817 sq. ft. and one parking slot. The lease was registered on November 14, 2025, with a stamp duty of ₹5.61 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000. The agreement also includes a security deposit of ₹27.61 lakh.

How is the rent structured? HT's analysis shows the nine-year lease begins in November 2025. The monthly rent is set at ₹6.9 lakh for the first three years. This will rise by 15% every three years, increasing to ₹7.9 lakh for the following three years and ₹9.13 lakh for the final three years. Based on this structure, the total rent over the full term amounts to ₹8.6 crore.

What are Ajay Devgn’s recent property deals? Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn made headlines for renting an office unit in Andheri West for ₹5.47 lakh a month, according to documents accessed by Square Yards. In another 2024 transaction, he leased a 3,455 sq. ft. commercial office space in Andheri for a monthly rent of ₹7 lakh.

Why is Goregaon West gaining attention? Square Yards notes that Goregaon West is emerging as a fast-growing real estate hub, offering a mix of residential and commercial properties. The area benefits from strong connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, the suburban rail network, and expanding metro lines. It is also close to business and entertainment hubs such as Andheri, Malad, and the Oshiwara District Centre.

