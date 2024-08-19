Kajol shares adorable Raksha Bandhan post with message: ‘Let’s teach our sons to be better’

Kajol highlighted that it is a man's job to make the women around them feel safe. ‘Let’s teach our sons to be better,’ she said.

Livemint
Published19 Aug 2024, 10:24 PM IST
Kajol with her children Yug and Nysa
Kajol with her children Yug and Nysa(X)

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Bollywood star Kajol shared an adorable picture of her kids – Nysa and Yug – on the festival of Raksha Bandhan and said that today is the day of those who protect.

She also highlighted that it is a man's job to make the women around them feel safe. “Let’s teach our sons to be better,” she said.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2024: Brother makes matrimonial profile of sister as Rakhi gift

In a post on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Kajol said, “raksha krne valo, aaj tumhara din hai. May all the protectors today understand that this is what makes u a man.. make the women around u feel safe enough to live without fear .. let’s teach our sons to be better.”

She ended the post with three hashtags: Happy Raksha Bandhan, Sibling Love, and Proud Mom.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan: Vinesh Phogat cracks joke on brother’s gift, says this

Check out Kajol's post here:

 

Also Read | Watch video: Delhi school students tie rakhi to PM Modi

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also shared a heartfelt note on raksha bandhan along with the pictures of his sisters and said having them by his side fills him with so much happiness.

“Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju. Love you both immensely! Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan,” Dutt's post read.

Also Read | Blinkit sees highest sale on Raksha Bandhan eve, CEO Albinder Dhindsa says...

The Festival of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It is honoured by tying a sacred rakhi (thread) that depicts love, protection, and bonding of siblings.

The main theme of Rakhi is about the bond that symbolises protection and mutual respect among brothers and sisters. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Shravana.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan: Beyond chocolates—Gifting financial security that lasts

Raksha Bandhan 2024 is being celebrated today, August 19. On this day, sisters also pray for the prosperity and health of their brothers.

Other rituals include the exchange of gifts, enjoying savoury dishes and sweets, and wearing traditional clothes.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 10:24 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsKajol shares adorable Raksha Bandhan post with message: ‘Let’s teach our sons to be better’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.4 (2.94%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,232.45
    03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -45.2 (-1.06%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    11 (3.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.10
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.5 (1.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    337.45
    03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    29.65 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,120.00
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.55 (8.58%)

    Angel Broking

    2,343.60
    03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    184.65 (8.55%)

    Eclerx Services

    2,694.50
    03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    199.85 (8.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue