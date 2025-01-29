Kala Khatta, Paan, Jasmine: Condom flavours India prefers to use, as per Manforce

Just as culinary tastes vary across different regions of India, it turns out, so does preferences for flavoured condoms.

In the latest episode of the podcast ‘Figuring Out With Raj Shamani’, Mankind Pharma MD Rajeev Juneja revealed how different parts of India have their own preferences for various flavours of condoms. Manforce, the Delhi based arm of pharmaceuticals giant Mankind Pharma, calls itself India's most-selling and ‘largest condom brand’.

Condom preferences in North and South India Rajeev Juneja revealed that although paan (betel-leaf) flavoured condoms sold the least in India, it had a "huge market" in one particular state in North India, which is Uttar Pradesh. “Paan ek particular zone hai jahan bikta hai. Jasmin south mein bohut bikta hai. South mein log pasand karte hai jasmin ko (Paan flavour condoms only sell in a particular zone, while Jasmine flavoured condom is liked most by people in the south). They like flowers," the Mankind Pharma MD told Raj Shamani.

Advertisement

Condom preferences in East and West India Speaking about condom preferences in East and West India, Rajeev Juneja said, people in these regions are ‘very cosmo’ and are open to everything. The Mankind Pharma MD further revealed that condom flavours like kala khatta and sabudana were mere 'gimmicks' and 'campaigns just to create buzz' and not actually launched in the market.

Also Read | How a man scammed over 300 hotels with 33 items to extort free stays and money?

Which condom sells the most? Rajeev Juneja also added that 'chocolate and strawberry' sold the most, while unflavoured condoms 'naturally' had the least sales.

Advertisement

Rajeev Juneja was also asked about whether condom sales were the highest during Navratri in Gujarat. He confirmed the claims stating, “Yes, in Gujarat, they have garba. It is like a mela and full of fun. So, yes, during this time, sales increase.”