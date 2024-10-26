Along with Diwali or Deepawali where Hindu devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, people in regions like West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam worship Goddess Kali. During the five-day Diwali celebration, Goddess Kali is worshipped twice Puja – once on Narak Chaturdashi and on the dark Amavasya night of Diwali. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to belief, when devotees worship Goddess Kali they are liberated from fears, sufferings, and the influence of negative energies.

Kali Puja 2024: Date On Kartik Amavasya, which falls on the night of Diwali, 31 October 2024, Kali puja will be celebrated by Hindus. People in West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam observe this night as a time for Kali Puja, also known as Shyama Puja. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kali Puja 2024: Mahurat With the preparations for the festive season almost on a high, most people are confused about when the mahurat is for Kali Puja 2024?

According to details, the Kartik Amavasya begins at 3.52 pm on 31 October 2024, and ends at 6.18 pm on 1 November 2014. The Kali Puja Nishita Kaal timing is between 11.39 pm on 31 October and 12.31 am on 1 November. The duration is 52 minutes.

Kali Puja 2024: Significance According to belief, among the ten Mahavidyas of Goddess Durga, Goddess Kali is worshipped as the ultimate embodiment of power, and devotees believe that worshipping her dispels fears and negative influences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, worshipping Goddess Kali is a strong remedy to mitigate the inauspicious effects of planetary influences like Rahu, Ketu, and Shani.

Kali Puja 2024: Worship method in Bengal Devotees worship Goddess Kali in two ways: general worship and tantric worship. In the general form, devotees offer 108 hibiscus flowers, 108 bilva leaves, 108 clay lamps, and 108 blades of grass to Goddess Kali.

On this day, devotees offer fruits, sweets, khichdi, kheer, and fried vegetables as prasad. The rituals include fasting from morning until night, a homa and floral offerings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}