Kali Puja 2025: Date, puja timings, shubh muhurat, rituals, and other details

Kali Puja 2025: Kali Puja which is observed nearly a fortnight after the five-day Durga Puja festival, is celebrated with great fervour by Hindu devotees across India – especially in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, among others. Kali Puja is celebrated in the Kartik month, during Dipannita Amavasya – which is one of the holiest nights in the Hindu calendar.

This year, Kali Puja will be celebrated on October 20, Monday. Here's a glimpse at the Shubh Muhurat for the puja, significance, other details.

Kali Puja 2025 timings This year, the Amavasya tithi – which is considered auspicious for Kali Puja – spans from October 20-21, as per the Drik Panchang.

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 01:14 PM on October 20, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 03:24 PM on October 21, 2025

Kali Puja Nishita Kaal Muhurat: 11:41 PM (Oct 20) to 12:31 AM (Oct 21)

Kali Puja: Significance According to the Hindu mythology, Goddess Kali is one of the ‘Ten Mahavidyas’ – the ten Hindu goddesses who symbolise aspects of cosmic wisdom and power.

Goddess Kali – who is also another form of Goddess Durga – is worshipped as the ultimate embodiment of power, and devotees believe that worshipping her dispels fears and negative influences.

It is also believed that worshipping Goddess Kali helps to mitigate the inauspicious effects of planetary influences like Rahu, Ketu, and Shani.

Kali Puja vidhi On this day, devotees offer fruits, sweets, khichdi, kheer, and fried vegetables as 'bhog' or ‘prasad’ to the Goddess. Devotees fast from morning until night and also flowers.

On this day, many Tantric practitioners pray to Goddess Kali in the tantric way, as it is believed that Mahakali’s blessings can rapidly fulfil desires.

Is Kali Puja and Diwali on the same day? Kali Puja and Diwali dates usually coincide with each other. This year, Diwali is also be celebrated on Monday, October 20. Since the puja muhurat also varies depending on the local sunrise and sunset timings, the Diwali Puja timings slightly differ from one city to another.

Here's a glimpse at the city-wise timings for Lakshmi Puja, which is performed on Diwali:



Pune - 7:38 PM to 8:37 PM

New Delhi - 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM

Chennai - 7:20 PM to 8:14 PM

Jaipur - 7:17 PM to 8:25 PM

Hyderabad - 7:21 PM to 8:19 PM

Gurgaon - 7:09 PM to 8:19 PM

Chandigarh - 7:06 PM to 8:19 PM

Kolkata - 5:06 PM to 5:54 PM, October 21

Mumbai - 7:41 PM to 8:41 PM

Bengaluru - 7:31 PM to 8:25 PM

Ahmedabad - 7:36 PM to 8:40 PM

Noida - 7:07 PM to 8:18 PM