After the success of Kalki 2898 AD, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel, Kalki 2. However, the production schedule seems to be delayed. According to reports, the shoot, initially planned for early 2025, will likely be postponed.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted a private event in Mumbai, during which the couple introduced their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, to the media.

During the event, the Bollywood actress reportedly stated that her daughter was her top priority and was not in a rush to return to work. Deepika expressed her desire to raise Dua rather than relying on a nanny personally.

“I will raise my daughter myself, just the way my mom raised me," Bollywood Shaadis quoted the actress as saying.

Director Nag Ashwin earlier praised Deepika’s role in the first part of Kalki, calling her character the backbone of the story. He explained that, without Deepika's character, Kalki's story would not exist.

Interestingly, Deepika revealed she was pregnant while filming the first movie, where she portrayed an expecting mother.

Producers of Kalki 2 have confirmed that the film is already in the pre-production phase and approximately 30-35% of the sequel was shot alongside the first part.

They mentioned that pre-production work is ongoing and that the shoot will resume soon. While the exact filming dates have not been finalised yet, expectations point to February or March.

LiveMint could not independently verify the connection between the delay in the Kalki 2 shoot and Deepika prioritising her motherhood.

Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2 Deepika’s involvement in Kalki 2 will continue to highlight her role as a mother, both on and off-screen, adding a layer of emotional resonance to the film. Fans are excited to see her return to the big screen after her maternity break, but the delay has left them waiting a little longer.