Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: Prabhas starrer movie collection crosses ₹16.2 crores within 2 days

Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: Nag Ashwin-directed dystopian action film Kalki 2898 AD has sold more than 5 lakh tickets within 2 days of its presale release. This translates to more than ₹16.2 crores in Box Office revenue for the movie starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone.

Kalki 2898 AD is set to be released in theatres on, Thursday, June 27. Advance ticket booking opened on June 23.

As per a report published on the trade website Sacnilk, 'Kalki 2898 AD' recorded a gross business of over ₹14.5 crore in two days from the Telugu markets alone.

Starring in this movie are Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani among a well-assembled star cast that has drawn the attention of the entire country.

The filming of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was initially delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but resumed in July 2021 in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The movie's release was then delayed from May 2024 to June 2024 in light of the 2024 Indian General Elections. The anticipation of the film can be clearly seen in the hefty number of tickets already sold 2 days prior to the movie's release.

As indicated by the title, the film is set in 2898 AD in a post-apocalyptic setting. ‘Kasi’, a desertified city is the only city known to be left in the world that is led as a dictatorship with god king Supreme Yaskin at the head. The movie takes a large amount of inspiration from Hindu Mythology and even recounts the events of the Mahabharata to add depth to the plot.j

The film was shot mainly in Telugu but integrates Hindi as well and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. It marks Deepika Padukones entry into Tollywood. The movie has received global attention and is expected to gross ₹200 Crore on its release day of Thursday.

'Kalki 2898 AD' had a budget of ₹600 Crore which inspires confidence in the quality of the production. Bahubali actor, ‘Prabhas’ may have his biggest box office opening through this movie followed by Bahubali 2 at ₹121 Crore and Salaar-Part 1 at ₹90.7 Crore.