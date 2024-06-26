Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: Mumbai sells priciest ticket at ₹2,300 for Prabhas’ movie before release date

Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: Tickets for the highly anticipated Telugu movie Kalki 2898 AD are being sold for up to 2300 in select cities like Mumbai, surpassing the usual price range of 100 to 1100. Advance bookings have already begun in major cities.

Oishi Sarkar
First Published11:30 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: The movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan, among other big names
Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: The movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan, among other big names(Screengrab from YouTube/Vyjayanthi Network)

Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: Not even in the regions of Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, it's Mumbai that selling tickets for Kalki 2898 AD for an outrageous 2,300. Thursday, June 27, is the scheduled release date for the Nag Ashwin movie, starring Prabhas.

Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, who plays the lead roles in the eagerly awaited Telugu movie, which is also being released in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. Numerous enthusiasts in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad have already secured their first-day first-show tickets since advance bookings opened.

In most cities, movie tickets cost 100 to 1,100. Surprisingly, though, the priciest Nag Ashwin movie ticket is 2,300, and that's not even in Hyderabad, where the movie is the most popular. A News18 report reveals tickets for Kalki 2898 AD are being sold for an outrageous 2,300.

Tickets for Kalki 2898 AD are available for purchase at Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza in BKC for 2,300. The INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall, Worli, and PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, which are charging 1,760 and 1,560 for movie tickets, are getting close to it. These prices are without taxes.

Even though Andhra Pradesh has a cap on ticket prices, the state government has now approved an increase in the cost of movie tickets. The government has approved two weeks beginning on the day of the movie's release and extending to all five daily showings of the ticket, with an increase of 75 for single-screen theatres and 125 for multiplexes.

This decision is in response to a request made by Kalki 2898 AD's producer, Aswini Dutt, who describes the film as a "Super High Budget Film." The movie is expected to earn more than 200 crore on its release date.

